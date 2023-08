Viking have won last nine league games

Stabaek in the bottom two

Viking v Stabaek

Sunday 20 August, 16:00

Our goals-based Bundesliga bet landed inside 39 minutes yesterday, as Bayer Leverkusen came up with an eye-catching 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.

We'll look to finish the week on a high, as Viking face Stabaek in the Norwegian Eliteserien. Viking are having a tremendous season, and are level on points at the top of the table with a Bodo Glimt side that seemed to be running away with the title just a few weeks ago.

Viking are on the charge, having won nine league games in a row. They have scored 22 goals in the process, and conceded just seven. Their only home defeat in the league this term has been against the champions Molde, and the Stavanger side have won seven of their last 10 at the SR-Bank Arena.

Stabaek aren't having such a nice time of things, and they are currently in the automatic relegation zone. They have lost seven of their last nine league matches, including the last four. Stabaek have leaked 29 goals already, and on the road they have lost seven of their last nine. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised at how the Blues have struggled, as they were only promoted from the second tier at the end of last season.

I'll happily use the Sportsbook to back Viking to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11. 11 of Viking's last 15 league games have featured at least three goals.