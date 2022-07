Hosts are overrated

Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Tucuman

Saturday 02 July, 22:00

Our eyes were smiling in the Irish Premier last night, as Derry City's 3-2 win at Bohemians landed our BTTS bet with room to spare. As we look to maintain our momentum, we'll zoom to South America to take in an Argentinean Primera Division game between Velez Sarsfield and Atletico Tucuman.

Velez had a purple patch at the turn of the 2010s, as they won league titles in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013, but they haven't won a major honour since then. Last season they finished a respectable fifth in the league, but this term they have made an underwhelming start. They have claimed just five points from their opening five games, but we can put a lot of that down to being distracted by the Copa Libertadores.

Indeed, in just a few days time, Velez will look to defend a 1-0 first-leg lead at fellow Argentinean side River Plate in the last 16 of South America's answer to the Champions League. I believe they'll play a rotated team against Atletico Tucuman, and the visitors can take advantage.

Atletico are unbeaten so far in the league, winning one and drawing four of their five matches. If you stretch back into last season, they have lost just one of their last ten in the league. On the road, El Decano have drawn their last six in the top flight, so they are tough to beat.

Velez are 1.9620/21 to win this, and I think that's too short given their schedule and the underwhelming start they have made to the league season. I'll happily lay the hosts.