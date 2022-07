Defences on the back foot

Bohemians v Derry City

Friday 01 July, 19:45

We had to wait a while, but the Lionesses did roar eventually, and their 4-0 win over Switzerland comfortably covered the Asian Handicap.

We'll head to the Republic of Ireland now, because title-chasing Derry City are visiting Bohemians, and I think there are goals on the cards.

Derry finished fourth in the Irish Premier last season, and although their title charge has run out of steam a bit lately, it's still been an impressive campaign so far. Had it not been for the relentless pace set by Shamrock Rovers at the top (the leaders have claimed 48 points from 22 games), the Candystripes might still be in the title mix. Derry are usually good for a goal - they have found the net in 18 of their 21 matches.

Bohemians are currently the definition of a mid-table side. They are sixth in a ten-team division, 14 points above the relegation zone and 11 off the European places. Their inconsistency can be seen across their last ten games, with four wins, four defeats and two draws. They are consistent when it comes to finding the net though - Bohs have scored in 17 of their 20 league outings, and a BTTS bet has landed in 13 of those 20 games.

The two meetings between these sides have seen both teams find the net, and at 1.845/6, I'm happy to back that outcome again here.