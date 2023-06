Hosts haven't won a single league game

Visitors chasing third straight away win

Varbergs v Halmstads

Saturday 10 June, 16:30

We enjoyed a tasty Danish last night, as our boys Midtjylland won 1-0 at Viborg to qualify for next season's Europa Conference League. After a sticky start to the week, we're on the charge.

We'll spend our Saturday evening in Sweden, because struggling Varbergs are up against Halmstads, and I fancy the visitors to avoid defeat.

Varbergs, who finished a lowly 14th in the Allsvenskan last season, are struggling again. They have claimed a measly five points from their 11 league matches, and haven't won a single game. At home they have lost their last three outings 6-0 against Malmo, 3-1 versus Norrkoping and 2-0 to Hacken.

Varbergs have scored just seven goals, and have conceded 22. That means they have the worst attack in the league, and only Degerfors have a worse defensive record.

Halmstads have recovered from a tough start, and they have lost just one of their last five matches. On the road, the newly-promoted side have won their last two at Sirius and Mjallby, a pretty good effort considering they were smashed in their first three road matches of the campaign.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Halmstads/Draw and Over 8.5 corners at evens. Both teams' games in the league so far are averaging above nine corners.