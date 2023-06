Viborg's home form has collapsed

Visitors have recovered from poor start

Viborg v Midtjylland

Friday 09 June, 18:00

We had to bite our fingernails in Spain last night, but eventually Alaves came through for us with a 2-0 win that also featured the number of corners we needed. We're back in the black and ready to rumble.

We'll head to Denmark now, because the somewhat complicated Superliga season is coming to a close, and Viborg will face Midtjylland for a place in next season's Europa Conference League.

Midtjylland finished in the top two in each of the last five seasons, but this campaign has been a whole lot tougher. The Herning-based side won just six of their 22 regular season games, which meant they didn't qualify to fight for the title after the league split. However, they have excelled against their fellow mid-table sides, which earned them a shot at this play-off.

Viborg have done that journey in reverse. They finished third in the regular season, but in the rarefied air of the championship round they came unstuck, winning just three of their last nine league matches.

Given how much European football Midtjylland have played in recent seasons, and the fact they have won the Danish Cup in two of the last four seasons, this is the kind of game that should suit them. They won 4-0 at Viborg in the regular season, drawing the reverse fixture 1-1.

Viborg have won just two of their last 11 home games in the league, so I'll back Midtylland Draw No Bet at 2.0621/20. If the game is level after 90 minutes we get our stake back, but if the visitors win we get a pay-out at just above evens.