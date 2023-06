Alaves unbeaten in last 11 home games

Both sides' games average more than nine corners

Alaves v Eibar

Thursday 08 June, 20:00

There was no end-of-season stress for us in Turkey last night, as Adana Demirspor netted the two goals we needed in a 2-1 win at Ankaragucu. We're on the board for the week.

We'll head to Spain now, because Alaves and Eibar are in action in the promotion playoffs, with both teams having tumbled out of the top tier fairly recently. There isn't much to choose between them - they finished on the same number of points in the regular season, and drew the first leg 1-1.

Alaves are a tough team to overcome at the Estadio Mendizorroza. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches, a run that stretches all the way back to December. Indeed, that loss to Levante was their only home defeat in the league all campaign. Overall, the Blue and Whites have lost just one of their last 11 second-tier games (again, that was against Levante).

Basque side Eibar wobbled a bit in the closing months of the campaign, winning just one of their final 11 games. Their only win in the last five away games was a 1-0 success at mid-table Huesca. When you look at their clashes with Alaves in the regular season, the Gunsmiths lost 2-0 on the road and were held to a goalless draw at home.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Alaves/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.6813/8. Nine of Alaves' last 15 home games have featured two goals or more, and both sides saw their games average above nine corners in the regular season. 12 of Eibar's last 18 matches have featured two goals or more.