Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to win basement battle

Valencia have only lost once at home

Hosts have only scored five goals

Las Palmas' awful away form the key to 11/10 2.11 bet

Valencia v Las Palmas

Monday 21 October, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports

Our chum Tobias was denied at the death in Spain yesterday, as a late penalty from Mauro Arambarri gave Getafe a share of the spoils at Villarreal. While TG makes up some rude poems about Arambarri, we'll head to Spain for a battle between the bottom two.

Valencia are second from bottom after a poor start to the campaign, although it should be borne in mind that Los Che have had to play Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in their first nine games. Coach Ruben Baraja has credit in the bank as a coach that has staved off relegation and as a player that led Valencia to league glory under Rafa Benitez.

It's worth noting that five of Valencia's six points have come at the Mestalla, and their only win was there against Girona. Keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is still playing well and without distraction, despite his future move to Liverpool. If you look at La Liga's bottom nine, only two teams have a better defensive record than Valencia, and they have conceded just three goals in four home matches.

Las Palmas were always going to struggle to replicate last season's heroics without inspirational coach Garcia Pimienta, who as it happens is now having a horrible time at Sevilla. His replacement Luis Carrion didn't last long, and now former Granada and Olympiakos boss Diego Martinez is at the helm.

Las Palmas have drawn three and lost six in La Liga this term, and they haven't won a top-flight game since mid-February. The rot has well and truly set in, and the team from the Canaries has lost nine of the last 11 on the road.

Given that Las Palmas have managed just nine goals in nine games, and that Valencia aren't exactly firing in goals either (five and counting) I'll back Valencia to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook. Valencia are the better side in terms of overall quality, and they're playing better than results suggest, not least because they've had some tough games.