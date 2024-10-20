Football Bet of the Day: Back Villarreal for victory
The Yellow Submarine can sink Getafe in La Liga this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Villarreal scored 10 in 4 at home
-
Getafe lost 3 in a row on the road
-
Back Villarreal for the W
Villarreal v Getafe
Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)
In the US last night, Columbus Crew beat NY Red Bulls 3-2 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.
We're looking to finish the week on a high in Spain. Villarreal host Getafe in the third La Liga game of the day and we fancy the hosts to take all three points...
Villarreal are W2-D2-L1 at El Madrigal this term. They've been beaten by Barcelona and drawn with Atletico Madrid, but have beaten a couple of more lowly visitors: 10th-placed Celta Vigo and 20th-placed Las Palmas. Along the way, they've scored 10 goals in total.
Getafe, in contrast, have netted just twice across four road trips this season. Since drawing 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao, they've lost three in a row at Betis, Sevilla and Barcelona. We'll take them to drop a fourth straight this afternoon.
Now read our Wolves v Man City match preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Bournemouth: Distracted Gunners are vulnerable
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 20/1 Hammers shout
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more