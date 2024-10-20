Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Villarreal for victory

Villarreal attacker Nicolas Pepe
Nicolas Pepe is a key part of Villarreal's forward line

The Yellow Submarine can sink Getafe in La Liga this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Villarreal scored 10 in 4 at home

  • Getafe lost 3 in a row on the road

  • Back Villarreal for the W

Villarreal v Getafe
Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In the US last night, Columbus Crew beat NY Red Bulls 3-2 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're looking to finish the week on a high in Spain. Villarreal host Getafe in the third La Liga game of the day and we fancy the hosts to take all three points...

Villarreal are W2-D2-L1 at El Madrigal this term. They've been beaten by Barcelona and drawn with Atletico Madrid, but have beaten a couple of more lowly visitors: 10th-placed Celta Vigo and 20th-placed Las Palmas. Along the way, they've scored 10 goals in total.

Getafe, in contrast, have netted just twice across four road trips this season. Since drawing 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao, they've lost three in a row at Betis, Sevilla and Barcelona. We'll take them to drop a fourth straight this afternoon.

Recommended Bet

Back Villarreal to win

EXC1.9

Now read our Wolves v Man City match preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad

  • Paul Higham
Pep Guardiola applauds the Man City fans
English Premier League

Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD35: City and Villa to strengthen top five hopes

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer
English Premier League

Arsenal v Bournemouth: Distracted Gunners are vulnerable

  • Kevin Hatchard
Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Bournemouth: Distracted Gunners are vulnerable

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 20/1 Hammers shout

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Brentford's deadly duo

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

EFL Final Day

  • Editor