Football Bet of the Day: Back Villarreal for victory

Villarreal scored 10 in 4 at home



Getafe lost 3 in a row on the road

Back Villarreal for the W



Villarreal v Getafe

Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In the US last night, Columbus Crew beat NY Red Bulls 3-2 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're looking to finish the week on a high in Spain. Villarreal host Getafe in the third La Liga game of the day and we fancy the hosts to take all three points...

Villarreal are W2-D2-L1 at El Madrigal this term. They've been beaten by Barcelona and drawn with Atletico Madrid, but have beaten a couple of more lowly visitors: 10th-placed Celta Vigo and 20th-placed Las Palmas. Along the way, they've scored 10 goals in total.

Getafe, in contrast, have netted just twice across four road trips this season. Since drawing 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao, they've lost three in a row at Betis, Sevilla and Barcelona. We'll take them to drop a fourth straight this afternoon.