Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in at Red Bull Arena
Defences could be torn apart in New Jersey tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
4+ goals in 5/7 for NY Red Bulls at home
-
4+ goals on 6/12 Columbus road trips
-
Back +3.5 Goals
New York Red Bulls v Columbus
Saturday 23:00 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In France last night, Grenoble beat Metz 2-0 and we're missed on our BTTS bet.
We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch tonight's MLS game at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.
Three of New York Red Bulls' last four MLS games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. At the Red Bull Arena, half of their 16 matches this season have gone that way. More recently, 5/7 have been high scorers.
Home and away, four of Columbus's last five matches have produced Over 3.5 Goals. On the road, it's 6/12 that have got over the line. With a boost from the Red Bulls, we'll back them to get over the line in this one.
Now read our Bournemouth v Arsenal match preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Athletic Club v Manchester United: Don't expect a San Mames shootout
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price
-
Football Betting Tips
Djurgarden v Chelsea: Four tips including hosts to win corner-count at 9/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Brentford: Back 13/5 Wissa to fell Forest and 9/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad