Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in at Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls player Emil Forsberg
Emil Forsberg will be flying down the wing for the Red Bulls

Defences could be torn apart in New Jersey tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • 4+ goals in 5/7 for NY Red Bulls at home

  • 4+ goals on 6/12 Columbus road trips

  • Back +3.5 Goals

New York Red Bulls v Columbus
Saturday 23:00 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In France last night, Grenoble beat Metz 2-0 and we're missed on our BTTS bet.

We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch tonight's MLS game at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Three of New York Red Bulls' last four MLS games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. At the Red Bull Arena, half of their 16 matches this season have gone that way. More recently, 5/7 have been high scorers.

Home and away, four of Columbus's last five matches have produced Over 3.5 Goals. On the road, it's 6/12 that have got over the line. With a boost from the Red Bulls, we'll back them to get over the line in this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

EXC2.48

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

