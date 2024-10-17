Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Grenoble

Grenoble hit 9 in 4 at home



Faves Metz have 1 clean sheet in 8 games

Back BTTS



Grenoble v Metz

Friday 19:00

In Brazil last night, Flu upset Fla to win the Rio derby 2-0 at the Maracana. They upset us too.

We're in France today for the Ligue 2 game between sixth-placed Grenoble and fourth-placed Metz. We fancy both teams can get on the score sheet at Stade des Alpes...

Relegated from Ligue 1 last term, Metz are favourites to win this one. The Maroons have scored in each of the first eight rounds of the Ligue 2 campaign. At the other end, though, they've conceded in 7/8 - their only shut out coming in a 6-0 home walloping of lowly Martigues.

Grenoble are W3-D1-L0 on their own patch. They've scored nine times across those four outings and look capable of netting tonight. At even money, we'll take BTTS to land for the eighth time in nine Metz games.