Friday Football Tips: Foul your way to success with 5/1 treble

Deportivo Alaves v Real Valladolid

Friday 18 October, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player

Two of La Liga's top-four foulers go head-to-head on Friday night.

Alaves and Valladolid are also in the top half for fouls drawn, while referee Mario Melero Lopez is averaging 26.75 fouls per game this season - that's well above the Primera Division's average of 24.53.

In short, the fouls angle looks worth pursuing.

Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Fouls

Team Played Fouls Av/Game Alavés 33 538 16.3 Getafe 33 537 16.3 Vallecano 33 467 14.2 Osasuna 33 449 13.6 Leganés 33 443 13.4 Espanyol 33 439 13.3 Real Sociedad 33 436 13.2 Sevilla 33 418 12.7 Athletic Club 33 409 12.4 Celta Vigo 33 409 12.4 Valladolid 33 402 12.2 Villarreal 33 400 12.1 Mallorca 33 393 11.9 Las Palmas 33 391 11.8 Valencia 33 387 11.7 Betis 33 380 11.5 Girona 33 372 11.3 Atlético 33 358 10.8 Barcelona 33 302 9.2 Real Madrid 33 292 8.8

I'll start with a player who has made a habit of committing them and that's Valladolid's Juanmi Latasa.

The centre-forward has started four times this season and committed 14 fouls in those matches - often for backing in or a stray arm - landing the 2+ fouls bet on each occasion.

Latasa also hit that line in 14 of his 16 starts for Getafe last season so I'm more than happy to make that the foundation of our fouls-based Bet Builder.

He'll likely face plenty of tussles with Alaves centre-back Abdel Abqar, who is his side's leading fouler so far this season with 19.

Admittedly eight of those came in one match (!) but 13/102.30 about him committing 2+ for the sixth time in 10 games looks decent enough, especially when you consider his direct opponent and the referee in charge.

Given that likely battle, I did consider Latasa in the 'to be fouled' markets too but 4/111.36 about him being fouled at least twice looks too short given the data.

Instead, I'll complete our Bet Builder by backing one of his team-mates in the same market, namely Mario Martin.

The central midfielder has actually been fouled 3+ times all four starts this season - an option which can be backed at 10/34.33 here.

I don't want to get greedy though so I'll take the safer option of backing him to be fouled 2+ times at 11/102.11, odds which bring the overall price for our three legs to just over 5/16.00.