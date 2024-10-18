Friday Football Tips: Foul your way to success with 5/1 treble
Our football props column has a 5/1 fouls-based Bet Builder for Friday's La Liga clash - the teams and referee all look good for a stop-start affair...
Both teams in Spain's top four for fouls committed
Referee also well above average for fouls
Back related Bet Builder treble at 5/16.00
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Deportivo Alaves v Real Valladolid
Friday 18 October, 20:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player
Two of La Liga's top-four foulers go head-to-head on Friday night.
Alaves and Valladolid are also in the top half for fouls drawn, while referee Mario Melero Lopez is averaging 26.75 fouls per game this season - that's well above the Primera Division's average of 24.53.
Leg 1: Juanmi Latasa to commit 2+ fouls
In short, the fouls angle looks worth pursuing.
Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Fouls
|Team
|Played
|Fouls
|Av/Game
|Alavés
|33
|538
|16.3
|Getafe
|33
|537
|16.3
|Vallecano
|33
|467
|14.2
|Osasuna
|33
|449
|13.6
|Leganés
|33
|443
|13.4
|Espanyol
|33
|439
|13.3
|Real Sociedad
|33
|436
|13.2
|Sevilla
|33
|418
|12.7
|Athletic Club
|33
|409
|12.4
|Celta Vigo
|33
|409
|12.4
|Valladolid
|33
|402
|12.2
|Villarreal
|33
|400
|12.1
|Mallorca
|33
|393
|11.9
|Las Palmas
|33
|391
|11.8
|Valencia
|33
|387
|11.7
|Betis
|33
|380
|11.5
|Girona
|33
|372
|11.3
|Atlético
|33
|358
|10.8
|Barcelona
|33
|302
|9.2
|Real Madrid
|33
|292
|8.8
I'll start with a player who has made a habit of committing them and that's Valladolid's Juanmi Latasa.
The centre-forward has started four times this season and committed 14 fouls in those matches - often for backing in or a stray arm - landing the 2+ fouls bet on each occasion.
Latasa also hit that line in 14 of his 16 starts for Getafe last season so I'm more than happy to make that the foundation of our fouls-based Bet Builder.
Leg 2: Abdel Abqar to commit 2+ fouls
He'll likely face plenty of tussles with Alaves centre-back Abdel Abqar, who is his side's leading fouler so far this season with 19.
Admittedly eight of those came in one match (!) but 13/102.30 about him committing 2+ for the sixth time in 10 games looks decent enough, especially when you consider his direct opponent and the referee in charge.
Given that likely battle, I did consider Latasa in the 'to be fouled' markets too but 4/111.36 about him being fouled at least twice looks too short given the data.
Leg 3: Mario Martin to be fouled 2+ times
Instead, I'll complete our Bet Builder by backing one of his team-mates in the same market, namely Mario Martin.
The central midfielder has actually been fouled 3+ times all four starts this season - an option which can be backed at 10/34.33 here.
I don't want to get greedy though so I'll take the safer option of backing him to be fouled 2+ times at 11/102.11, odds which bring the overall price for our three legs to just over 5/16.00.
Premier League: Mark Stinchombe's best bets for Saturday!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 94pts
Returned: 118.12pts
P/L: +24.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
