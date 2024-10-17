Football Bet of the Day: Back Fla to beat Flu

Fla already won reverse fixture



Flamengo v Fluminense

Friday 00:00

In Brazil overnight, Fortaleza took an early lead but they couldn't hold onto it, drawing 1-1 with Atletico MG and finishing the game with nine men.

We go again in Brazilian Serie A tonight. Fourth-placed Flamengo are hosting 16th-placed Fluminense in the Fla-Flu derby at the Maracana. We fancy the Vultures at around even money to take all three points...

Flamengo, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this year, are W9-D3-L2 at home this season. Against teams below them in the league, that record firms to W9-D2-L0.

Fluminense are well below their local rivals in the table. Mano Menezes's men are W3-D1-L10 away from home. Visiting teams in the current top eight, they have lost 5/5. We'll take Flamengo to make it six of the worst for them this evening.