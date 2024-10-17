Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Fla to beat Flu

Brazilian football fans and flag
Flamengo are flying high in Brazil

There's a big derby at the Maracana tonight and Tobias Gourlay's ready to take a view

  • Fla already won reverse fixture

  • Flu lost 10/14 away

  • Back Flamengo to win

Flamengo v Fluminense
Friday 00:00

In Brazil overnight, Fortaleza took an early lead but they couldn't hold onto it, drawing 1-1 with Atletico MG and finishing the game with nine men.

We go again in Brazilian Serie A tonight. Fourth-placed Flamengo are hosting 16th-placed Fluminense in the Fla-Flu derby at the Maracana. We fancy the Vultures at around even money to take all three points...

Flamengo, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this year, are W9-D3-L2 at home this season. Against teams below them in the league, that record firms to W9-D2-L0.

Fluminense are well below their local rivals in the table. Mano Menezes's men are W3-D1-L10 away from home. Visiting teams in the current top eight, they have lost 5/5. We'll take Flamengo to make it six of the worst for them this evening.

Recommended Bet

Back Flamengo to win

EXC1.98

Now read why Andy Schooler thinks there will be lots of cards on this match!

Recommended bets

