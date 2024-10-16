Football Bet of the Day: Back Fortaleza to silence the Rooster

Fortaleza won 12 in a row at home



Visitors lost last 2 on the road

Back hosts to extend their winning run



Fortaleza v Atletico MG

Thursday 01:45

With the international break coming to an end in Europe, we've come to South America to catch one of tonight's two games in Brazil's top-flight Serie A. Third-placed Fortaleza are riding high on the back of a formidable home record that they are favourites to extend against mid-table Atletico Mineiro...

Fortaleza have won each of their last 12 Serie A home games. They've conceded just four times during that long run.

In contrast, Atletico have leaked five goals in their last two road trips alone, which saw them lose to a couple of other teams currently above them in the table (3-0 at seventh-placed Bahia then 2-1 at second-placed Palmeiras). They are now W0-D1-L3 visiting teams above them in the table. Going up against the strongest home side in the league tonight, we'll take them to fall short once more.