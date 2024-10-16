Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Fortaleza to silence the Rooster

Brazil football fan with flag
Brazilian Serie A returns tonight

Atletico MG look overmatched on the road in Brazilian Serie A tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Fortaleza won 12 in a row at home

  • Visitors lost last 2 on the road

  • Back hosts to extend their winning run

Fortaleza v Atletico MG
Thursday 01:45

In Switzerland last night, the hosts got their first point of the Nations League as they held our Danes to a 2-2 draw.

With the international break coming to an end in Europe, we've come to South America to catch one of tonight's two games in Brazil's top-flight Serie A. Third-placed Fortaleza are riding high on the back of a formidable home record that they are favourites to extend against mid-table Atletico Mineiro...

Fortaleza have won each of their last 12 Serie A home games. They've conceded just four times during that long run.

In contrast, Atletico have leaked five goals in their last two road trips alone, which saw them lose to a couple of other teams currently above them in the table (3-0 at seventh-placed Bahia then 2-1 at second-placed Palmeiras). They are now W0-D1-L3 visiting teams above them in the table. Going up against the strongest home side in the league tonight, we'll take them to fall short once more.

Recommended Bet

Back Fortaleza to win

EXC1.8

Recommended bets

