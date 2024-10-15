Switzerland v Denmark Tips: Back another Swiss miss

Denmark won the reverse fixture last month



Swiss lost 3/3 this autumn

Back Danes to win



Switzerland v Denmark

Tuesday 19:45 (Live at Viaplay YouTube)

There was more mundanity than mayhem in Munich last night. The hosts beat their neighbours 1-0 to leave us short on our goals target.

We've come to St Gallen today for the Nations League game between Switzerland and Denmark...

Switzerland have struggled since losing to England on penalties at Euro 2024 this summer. Murat Yakin's men have lost each of their first three Nations League outings by a combined 1-8. Their only previous home game brought a 1-4 defeat to Spain, while they lost the reverse fixture of this one 2-0 last month.

Denmark have fared better this autumn. Under caretaker boss Lars Knudsen, they notched a pair of 2-0 home wins in September before going down 1-0 in Spain last week. Since the start of Euro 2024 in June, all seven of their matches have finished with Under 2.5 Goals. Switzerland have recorded 6/8 low scorers in the same window.

The market expects another low scorer, which usually raises the prospect of a draw, but there aren't many draws in either of these two's Nations League records. Home and away, it's 10 games and four years since the Swiss shared the points in this competition. The Danes are 13 games and four years without a draw. At the prices, we'll take a punt on the visitors to complete a double over the out-of-sorts hosts.