Germany v Netherlands Tips: Back mayhem in Munich

Reverse fixture finished 2-2 last month



Both teams scoring & conceding freely

Back +3.5 Goals



Germany v Netherlands

Monday 19:45 (Live on Premier Player)

In Spain yesterday, Granads edged Cordoba 1-0 to leave Kev short on one side of his BTTS bet.

We're back in Nations League action today as Germany host Netherlands in Munich this evening. The reverse fixture produced a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam last month. In March, Germany won a home friendly over the Dutch 2-1. We fancy there could be a few more goals at the Allianz Arena...

Since Julian Nagelsmann took charge of Germany just over a year ago, his team have improved their scoring form, but doubts remain about their ability to keep a clean sheet. Three Nations League outings so far have brought that 2-2 draw, a 5-0 thrashing of Hungary and a 2-1 success over Bosnia last week.

Both teams have scored in each of the Netherlands' last five outings, going back to their 2-1 win over Turkey at Euro 2024 this summer. The Oranje too have got goals in them, knocking five past Bosnia in their opening Nations League fixture.

Zooming in on the Nations League, eight of the Dutch team's 13 outings home and away since 2022 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. Tonight, they must do without their captain Virgil van Dijk through suspension. The defensive star's absence enhances the prospect of goals and we're happy to back Over 3.5 Goals at an odds-against price.