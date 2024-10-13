Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Spanish showdown will entertain

Spanish football fans
We're wrapping up the week in Spain

We're ending the FBOTD week in Spain, and Kevin Hatchard has picked out a goals-based bet from the second tier.

Granada v Cordoba
Sunday 13 October, 17:30

Our footballing titans didn't quite deliver last night. Robert Lewandowski only had two of the three shots we needed, and Cristiano Ronaldo's opener was his only shot on target in Portugal's 3-1 Nations League win. Therefore, our hopes of a winning week rest on today's wager.

We'll head to Spain, because promotion-chasing Granada are up against Cordoba, and I think both teams can find the net.

Granada were relegated as La Liga's bottom side last season, and the pressure is on the experienced Fran Escriba to deliver an instant bounce-back. However, the Nazaries have won just two of the opening eight matches in the league, and are already seven points adrift of the leaders Racing Santander.

At least the attacking side of Granada's game is working out. They have found the net in all eight of their league matches so far, and they have had nine different scorers. However, they are struggling defensively, keeping just two clean sheets so far.

Cordoba were promoted from the third tier at the end of last season, and they have a reasonable nine points from their opening eight games, only one fewer than tonight's opponents. Five of their eight matches have seen both teams find the net, including the last three. Like Granada, Cordoba have managed just two clean sheets.

Both Teams to Score is trading at 1.865/6 on the Betfair Exchange, and given how both teams are defending, that seems a reasonable play.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC1.86

Now read our Finland v England preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Liverpool v Tottenham Tips: Back Reds to seal title in 38/1 Bet Builder on Sunday

  • Max Liu
Opta football stats and predictions
English Premier League

Bournemouth v Manchester United: Back the Cherries at 11/10

  • Mark O'Haire
Andoni Iraola - Bournemouth
English Premier League

Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  • Mike Norman
Top 5 Finish on Betfair

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Bournemouth v Manchester United: Back the Cherries at 11/10

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Nottingham Forest v Man City FA Cup tips: Pep's men the bet at 5/2

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Liverpool v Tottenham: Back Diaz to fire Reds to title glory

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back 30/1 Goalscorer in the FA Cup semi final

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool's Crowning Moment

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

50/1 Wembley Punt!

  • Max Liu