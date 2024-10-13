Football Bet of the Day: Spanish showdown will entertain

Teams have kept just two clean sheets in first eight games

Granada have netted in every match

BTTS the way to go at 1.86 5/6

Granada v Cordoba

Sunday 13 October, 17:30

Our footballing titans didn't quite deliver last night. Robert Lewandowski only had two of the three shots we needed, and Cristiano Ronaldo's opener was his only shot on target in Portugal's 3-1 Nations League win. Therefore, our hopes of a winning week rest on today's wager.

We'll head to Spain, because promotion-chasing Granada are up against Cordoba, and I think both teams can find the net.

Granada were relegated as La Liga's bottom side last season, and the pressure is on the experienced Fran Escriba to deliver an instant bounce-back. However, the Nazaries have won just two of the opening eight matches in the league, and are already seven points adrift of the leaders Racing Santander.

At least the attacking side of Granada's game is working out. They have found the net in all eight of their league matches so far, and they have had nine different scorers. However, they are struggling defensively, keeping just two clean sheets so far.

Cordoba were promoted from the third tier at the end of last season, and they have a reasonable nine points from their opening eight games, only one fewer than tonight's opponents. Five of their eight matches have seen both teams find the net, including the last three. Like Granada, Cordoba have managed just two clean sheets.

Both Teams to Score is trading at 1.865/6 on the Betfair Exchange, and given how both teams are defending, that seems a reasonable play.