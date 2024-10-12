Football Bet of the Day: Attacking superstars to shine

Ronaldo has scored in last two internationals

Poland v Portugal

Saturday 12 October, 19:45

Germany's entertaining streak under Julian Nagelsmann came to our aid last night, as Die Mannschaft won 2-1 in Bosnia to land our BTTS bet. Rising star Deniz Undav netted a match-winning brace, which isn't bad for a guy who was released by Werder Bremen as a kid and then had to work his way up the divisions.

We'll stick with the Nations League now, because Poland are up against a Portugal side that has won both of its matches so far.

Portugal ultimately fell flat in Euro 2024, failing to score in 240 minutes of knockout-phase football, and sliding out of the tournament on penalties against France at the quarter-final stage. That failure reignited the debate over the continued use of 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo as the side's attacking talisman, but coach Roberto Martinez continues to hitch his wagon to the country's record scorer.

Ronaldo has certainly repaid that faith in the Nations League, scoring winning goals against both Croatia and Scotland. He now has a staggering 132 goals in 214 caps, world records in the men's game that may never be eclipsed.

Poland had a disappointing Euro 2024, claiming a solitary point from their three games and tumbling out in the group stage. In the Nations League they managed a thrilling 3-2 victory in Scotland before losing 1-0 in Croatia.

Poland's answer to Ronaldo is of course Robert Lewandowski, and he's having something of a renaissance at Barcelona. The 36-year-old has scored 10 goals in nine games in La Liga this season, and he has scored four times across the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

We can use the Bet Builder here to back both attacking veterans to have a central role in proceedings. If we back Ronaldo to have at least two shots on target and Lewandowski to have at least three shots, that gives us a chunky price of 5/23.50.

Lewandowski usually gets plenty of service - if you look at his last 13 competitive internationals, he has taken 47 shots, and he has had at least three goal attempts in nine of those 13 games. Indeed, since the start of 2021 Lewandowski has had at least three shots on 19 occasions in competitive internationals.

As for Ronaldo, he has hit the target twice or more in 10 of his last 16 competitive internationals.