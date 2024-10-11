Football Bet of the Day: Wild Germany to play another thriller

Germany looking to use next generation

Bosnia in poor form but have firepower

BTTS an attractive price at 1.98 1/1

Bosnia v Germany

Friday 11 October, 19:45

We didn't get a Helsinki-ng feeling last night, as our BTTS bet landed early in the second half of Finland v Republic of Ireland. As it turned out, the visitors went on to pick up their first win under new coach Heimir Halgrimsson thanks to a late winner from Robbie Brady.

We'll switch focus to Bosnia now, because European giants Germany are in town, and I expect both teams to find the net in Zenica.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has plenty of credit in the bank after a positive Euro 2024 on home soil, and now he is mixing and matching ahead of the World Cup. For this international break there have been deserved first call-ups for Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst and Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt, while speedy winger Jamie Leweling has been rewarded for his excellent displays for Stuttgart.

While these shake-ups are encouraging, they understandably lead to a lack of stability, and Germany looked defensively fragile in September's 2-2 draw away to the Netherlands. On the flipside, they delivered a thrilling display in a 5-0 win over Hungary, and Nagelsmann has certainly turned Die Mannschaft into an attractive attacking side.

Bosnia failed to qualify for Euro 2024, and they have started the Nations League by losing 5-2 to the Dutch and drawing 0-0 with Hungary in Budapest. This is their first home game of the campaign though, and they have found the net in six of their eight Nations League home games.

We should certainly be able to trust the Bosnia attack. Edin Dezko is still a goalscoring force at the age of 38 (he has five Super Lig goals in seven games for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce this season), while Stuttgart's summer recruit Ermedin Demirovic hasn't stopped scoring since moving from Augsburg. The striker has already netted six goals in all competitions.

With Both Teams to Score trading at 1.981/1 on the Exchange, I'm happy to take the plunge and back it.