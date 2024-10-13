Finland v England: Back a Cole-fired victory & 5/1 Bellingham best bet

England looking to bounce back after Greece defeat

Back a 5/1 6.00 Jude Bellingham stats-based special

Get 7/4 2.75 on a Cole-powered England win

Finland vs England

Sunday 13 October

17:00 BST - Live on ITV

Well, well, well - after that Greek tragedy at Wembley, Lee Carsley's England have a quick turnaround and a trip to Helsinki to try and get back on track by beating Finland.

As 1/51.20 favourites they should do just that of course, but they were also heavy odds-on at Wembley where Greece fully deserved their first ever win over the Three Lions.

Some may fancy the 17/29.50 on Finland to cause another huge upset but they're not in anything like the form the Greeks are in - with defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday making it three losses from three played so far.

Markku Kanerva's side did frustrate England for an hour at Wembley in their first meeting before a second-half Harry Kane double - and defensively they've been unable to hold out all year with no clean sheets in eight and multiple goals conceded in the last five matches.

England looked toothless without a centre forward and with Kane's injury worries Ollie Watkins could well lead the line, in which case you'd have to back him to land the 5/61.84 on him as an anytime goalscorer.

Check the teamsheet before pulling the trigger on Watkins, although as Finland tire he's got potential off the bench as well, but the biggest fancy for a goal is in-form Cole Palmer at 1/12.00.

He cinsistently looks the biggest threat and seems certain to retain his place in the starting line-up. Along with a centre forward, Palmer can help England get a few goals and get back on track.

Recommended Bet Back England to win, over 2.5 goals & Palmer anytime scorer @ SBK 7/4

Back 5/1 Bellingham boost

Along with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham is the most backable player for England given he's certain to start and as he showed on Thursday he's usually the man to turn to when England need a goal.

The Real Madrid man has five goals and three assists in his last 12 games for England (only Kane has more) and with expected Carsley changes it could actually free him up to be a bit more attacking.

So when trawling through the markets on the Betfair Sportsbook, the #OddsOnThat stats special on Bellingham to be fouled 2+ times and have 2+ shots on target at 5/16.00 stood out.

This bet landed against Greece, and has also come off in two Real Madrid games for the Englishman, and against this opposition and with a point to prove conditions are right for Bellingham to hit the targeton at least a couple of occasions.

The multiple foul portion should be easy enough as that's hit in nine of 12 games, and with the role Bellingham is set to play that puts him in the mix even more in terms of fouls.