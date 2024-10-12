Next England Manager: Tuchel into 5/2 as Carsley experiment goes horribly wrong
England, and Lee Carsley in particular, fluffed their lines against Greece on Thursday night with the result casting doubt as to whether the interim boss will get the role on a permanent basis...
-
Tuchel backed into 5/23.50 for England job
-
Carsley remains 5/42.25 despite experiment going wrong
-
Potter, Howe and Guardiola all in the mix to succeed Southgate
Market support for Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel is the 5/23.50 second favourite to become the Next Permanent England Manager following the Three Lions' 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday night, in a game that saw Lee Carsley's experiment go horribly wrong.
The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager is currently out of work and has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent days, and he is 9/43.25 to become the Red Devils' next manager should the club decide to sack under pressure boss Erik Ten Hag.
However, there's been no official approach by United for Tuchel, leaving the door open for the English FA to swoop for the 51-year-old German should they not give Carsley the job on a permanent basis.
Experimental disaster for Carsley
Interim boss Carsley - who remains the 5/42.25 favourite to get the England job - bravely put out an experimental starting XI against Greece on Wednesday night, opting to play without a recognised striker in Harry Kane's absence, and instead choosing to start five of England's star attackers.
Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham all started the game, along with attacking full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis.
At times it looked a mess, with even the ITV commentary team being confused as to where everyone was playing and struggling to identify a formation. Greece regularly sliced England's defence open and they were full value for their 2-1 victory in a game where they also had three goals ruled out by VAR.
Lee Carsley is *just* the favourite to be the next England manager-- Betfair (@Betfair) October 11, 2024
Who are you backing?
Interim boss expects to return to U-21s
Thursday night's experiment was a brave move by Carsley, and one that should be applauded, but it simply didn't work and has resulted in the 50-year-old admitting that he now expects to return to being the England U-21s coach after the November international break.
"I'm lucky to have a good job as it is with the U-21s, but after the first camp with winning both games with two good performances, my ambitions didn't change", Carsley said, before adding, "Nothing's changed in that respect. My remit was to do the three camps and then hand over", when pressed on whether he was interested in the job on a permanent basis.
Carsley has a quick chance to redeem himself however and put himself firmly back in the picture to succeed Gareth Southgate. England face Finland on Sunday, and should Carsley opt for a more recognised starting XI and the Three Lions put in an impressive performance, then it will be tough for the FA not to seriously consider him for the job.
Another performance like Thursday night though, and Tuchel might be getting a phone call earlier than expected.
To be the Next Permanent England Manager:
- Lee Carsley 5/42.25
- Thomas Tuchel 5/23.50
- Graham Potter 4/15.00
- Eddie Howe 8/19.00
- Pep Guardiola 8/19.00
- BAR 20/121.00
*odds correct as of 10:00 Friday 11 October
