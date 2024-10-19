Bournemouth v Arsenal: Back Havertz to shine in another Gunners win to nil at 9/2

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Saturday 17:30 BST kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Backing Bournemouth to beat elite opposition has been an expensive hobby for me in the past 12 months.



Since the start of last season, they have failed to win any of their 14 Premier League games against last season's top six (D2 L12) - winning just two points from a possible 42.

It's a strange run as Andoni Iraola had a strong record in LaLiga against the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who struggled to contain his style of football. But the Premier League has proven a tougher task in that regard with the tactically astute teams at the top able to make the Cherries look one dimensional with their approach.

I backed Iraola's team last season in both fixtures against Arsenal at what I deemed as value prices and was made to look an imbecile.

Arsenal won those matches 3-0 and 4-0 in very convincing fashion. Mikel Arteta has worked out how to negate the threat of Iraola's football it seems which stems from not allowing the Bournemouth press to create turnovers deep in Arsenal territory.

I've learned my lesson regarding Bournemouth and am happy to back Arsenal in some form for this Saturday night encounter. The way to boost the 4/71.57 for the away win is simple: just add an Arsenal clean sheet into the mix. They're the kings of this away from home.

Arteta's side have conceded just five goals in their last 12 Premier League away games, winning eight of those games to nil.

This Bournemouth team are flaky in front of goal too. Despite taking the third most shots in the Premier League this season (only Man City and Tottenham taken more), they have the fourth lowest shot conversion rate of just 6.8% - and that was on show in their last fixture with Leicester.

They had 19 shots, with just two of those hitting the target, and they have now failed to score in three of their last four Premier League games.

It all adds up to the 2/13.00 for Arsenal win to nil being an outstanding punting opportunity.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win to nil SBK 2/1

£60m down the drain, Kai Havertz to score again...

That Arsenal win to nil price is solid enough to back as a single but for those who like a bit of greed in their hunt for value, there's a further way to boost that up. It involves adding Kai Havertz to score or assist, which is being offered up on the Betfair Sportsbook at 5/42.25.

Havertz has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 21 Premier League appearances (13 goals and seven assists). Only Cole Palmer (28) and Erling Haaland (21) have been involved in more Premier League goals in this period.

He has also scored in each of Arsenal's last four games in all competitions. The German is proving to be a shrewd bit of business after what was a ropey start to life in north London.

He hasn't really looked back since scoring his first Arsenal goal in this fixture last season when Martin Odegaard chucked him the ball to get off the mark for the club from the penalty spot.

On Saturday, Havertz is back at the scene of that huge moment. I'm liking the look of Havertz to play a key part in another Arsenal victory. Adding his score or assist price to an Arsenal win to nil generates a 9/25.50 shot to attack.