Bet of the Day

England v Slovakia: Back Three Lions to silence outsiders

England centreback John Stones on the ball
John Stones could be a key player for England today

With question marks surrounding England's potency in attack, Gareth Southgate may have to rely on the boys in the backline to get the job done against Slovakia, says Tobias Gourlay...

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet

Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW

SBK3/1

England v Slovakia
Sunday 17:00 (Live on ITV1)

In Dortmund last night, an offside toe denied Denmark the goal that would have given us a BTTS winner.

We're in Gelsenkirchen today for England's Last 16 clash with Slovakia. Arena AufSchalke was the site of England's only Euro 2024 win so far and the Three Lions have the quality and pedigree to notch another victory today.

Whether they have the form and formation to beat Slovakia is more debatable, but Kobbie Mainoo coming in to fill a problematic position in midfield should help.

Under Gareth Southgate, England have won four major-tournament knockout games in 90 minutes: 2-0 v Sweden (2018), 2-0 v Germany (2021), 4-0 v Ukraine (2021) and 3-0 v Senegal (2020). There's been a clean sheet every time.

When they have conceded in a knockout match, they have never won the game in 90 minutes. Scores at the end of regulation time have been: 1-1 v Colombia (2018), 1-1 v Croatia (2018), 1-1 v Denmark (2021), 1-1 v Italy (2021), 1-2 v France (2022). For anyone looking to get against the Three Lions, the 1-1 Correct Score at 10.09/1 might hold some appeal.

The key to this game could be England's defence then. If the favourites hold firm, they might run out comfortable winners - they are 2.47/5 to beat a -1.5 Asian Handicap. Lucky for them, defence has been their strong suit to this point in Euro 2024. They've conceded just once across three games - a Danish shot from distance.

Slovakia scored once in each of their three group games, slightly outperforming their xG (2.72). England will need to be careful tonight, but their defence has been better than any Slovakia have faced so far. We'll take Southgate's men to lean on it tonight and move through to a quarter-final with Switzerland.

Recommended Bet

Back England Win to Nil

EXC2.1

Now read our Spain v Georgia preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

England v Slovakia Cheat Sheet: Superboost, best tips and Euros podcast for last 16 clash

  • Max Liu
England v Slovakia Betfair cheat sheet
Euro 2024

England v Slovakia: Back 3/1 Kane to KO punchy Slovakia

  • Paul Higham
Harry Kane
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Combine Pedri and Georgia goals for a value-soaked 4/1 play

  • Lewis Jones
Euro 2024 stat pack

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    England v Slovakia: Back 3/1 Kane to KO punchy Slovakia

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Combine Pedri and Georgia goals for a value-soaked 4/1 play

  3. Football Betting Tips

    England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Slovakia then Switzerland should Three Lions progress

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v Georgia: La Roja's dynamic attack to overcome heroic Mamardashvili

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts England v Slovakia: Back Kane at 3/1 and cut the corners

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

England preview as Switzerland and Germany storm through

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Germany v Denmark & Italy v Switzerland preview. Plus, insights & trends from the group stages

  • Editor