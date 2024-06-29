Germany v Denmark: Back Danes to dent hosts

Germany conceded in 14/17 recent games





BTTS in 4/5 Danish games this month



Back both teams to score





Germany v Denmark

Saturday 17:00 (Live on ITV1)

There were diminishing returns for Germany as they won Group. A 5-1 win over Scotland was followed by a 2-0 win over Hungary, was followed by a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. But it feels like the tournament hosts are but a strong opening 15 minutes away from regaining the support they won a couple of weeks ago with that opening-match thrashing of the Scots.

However, both teams have scored in all four head-to-heads since 2010 and we fancy both teams could get on the score sheet this afternoon. Since March last year, Germany have conceded in 14/17 internationals. That series of games contains a diverse level of opposition, but the Danes will fancy their chances of following in the footsteps of Japan, USA, Mexico and Greece, and finding a way throufh this German backline.

Denmark drew all three of their group games. The last match, a stalemate with Serbia, was the first time in five outings this month that the Danes had failed to both score and concede.

With Jonathan Tah set to miss this game through suspension, Germany are set to have a new partnership at the centre of defence. On top of this they have conceded at least one goal in 14/17 internationals since the start of last year. With that trend on our side, we'll take both teams to score in the tonight's Last 16 encounter.