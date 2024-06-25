France v Poland: Back Les Bleus to batter Poles

France might need goals to top Group D





Poland have scored in both games so far





Back France to win & +2.5 Goals





France v Poland

Tuesday 17:00 (Live on BBC One)

In Leipzig last night, it was Mattia Zaccagni who got Italy's late equaliser, assisted by Riccardo Calafiori. Our man Barella played deeper than ever at times, even dropping in with the centre-backs, and looked much more likely to assist an assister rather than deliver what we were looking for.

We're in Dortmund today for the Group D match between France and Poland. Les Bleus need to do better than the Netherlands today if they are to take top spot, while Poland are already out after losing 1-2 to the Netherlands and 1-3 to Austria. Top spot in this group looks quite appealing right now: it takes you into the half of the draw currently containing Switzerland and Italy; if you finish second, you go into the half that's already got Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Without Kylian Mbappe, France laboured to a goalless draw with the Dutch last time out. The star man looks set to play today, however. He scored twice the last time these two met, in the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, and Didier Deschamps will be keen to put him out there.

Poland have scored seven times across four outings this month: the two defeats in Germany, plus friendlies against other Euro 2024 outfits (a 3-1 win over Ukraine, then a 2-1 success over Turkey). Poland's own illustrious striker, Robert Lewandowski, could make his first start of Euro 2024, though it's been a while since he was a regular scorer for his country.

France are yet to concede at the tournament, and have kept clean sheets in all four of their games so far this month (shutting out Luxembourg and Canada in two pre-tournament friendlies). That contradicts previous trends for both teams to score, but we wouldn't rule out a goal from Poland. At the other end, France may end up chasing goals in order to improve their goal difference and overtake the Dutch at the top of Group D. To cover both a Polish consolation strike and the possibility of France inflicting a heavy defeat on demotivated opposition, we'll take France to win and Over 2.5 Goals to land.