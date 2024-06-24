Croatia v Italy: Back Barella to bug the Blazers

Nicolo Barella has scored in 2/3 for Italy





Croatia v Italy

Monday 20:00 (Live on BBC1)

In Frankfurt last night, Germany failed to beat Switzerland, drawing 1-1 with the hosts' goal coming late on from sub striker Niclas Fullkrug.

We're in Leipzig today for the Group B game between Croatia and Italy. The Croats need to win, while a draw would be enough for Italy to go through to the Last 16 as group runners-up. Going back to 2012, three meetings between these two have finished 1-1 and a similar result wouldn't be a huge surprise tonight.

After his team were comprehensively outplayed by Spain last time out, Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has said "something will surely change". He has suggested that won't mean a return to the 'catenaccio' of Italy's past, but it should mean a new starting XI for this match. Whether the fresh blood will improve things is unclear - Spalletti's squad as whole looks light on attacking talent.

Zlatko Dalic's Croatia too were overrun by the Spanish. Then they conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Albania that has put them in this precarious position. Despite the disappointing results, the Blazers have at least been creating chances. But with doubts around their ability to take their chances, and questions about Spalletti's tactics for this one, we'll leave the outcome alone and focus on one man in particular.

Nicolo Barella scored for Italy in their come-from-behind win over Albania. He has now scored or assisted in 4/7 appearances for the Azzurri that have lasted at least an hour. With Federico Chiesa still not tending to complete 90 minutes for Italy after a catalogue of injuries, Barella is the main man.

Against a Croatian team that has conceded five times in two games in Germany, and may need to abandon its usual patient buildup play to chase this game at some point, there should be chances for Italy at some point. Serie A champion Barella has the quality and form to both create and take them.

Recommended Bet Back Nicolo Barella to score or assist SBK 11/4

