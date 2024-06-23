Germany v Switzerland: Back hosts to keep on winning

Germany are gaining momentum...





Swiss might be losing it





Back Germany to make it 3/3 wins





Switzerland v Germany

Sunday 20:00 (Live on BBC Two)

In Dortmund yesterday, Portugal ran out 3-0 winners over Turkey to give us a winner in the Match Odds/Over 2.5 Goals market.

We're in Frankfurt today as Germany entertain their southern neighbours Switzerland in a clash of Group A's top two. Julian Nagelsmann's hosts have impressed so far and the boss mas made noises to suggest he will send out a strong team here to keep the momentum building - even though Die Mannschaft have already qualified for the Last 16.

If Nagelsmann is taking the game seriously, Jamal Musiala will surely start. One of Euro 2024's leading lights to this point, the Bayern Munich forward has netted in each of his team's first two games at the tournament. Germany have been spreading the shots around the team - six players are averaging 2+ shots per game - but Musiala is the one making them count. And he's not being rotated by Nagesmann in the way Wirtz and Sane are on the other side of the pitch. If Musiala's name is on the teamsheet at kick-off, we'll take him to find the back of the net and move up again in the Golden Boot race.

Switzerland beat a Hungary team that has been disappointing at Euro 2024 so far. They couldn't beat a Scotland team that Germany had softened up for them - the Swiss needed a brilliant strike by Xherdan Shaqiri just to take a point. They didn't pose a big or persistent threat to the Scots, so there looks to be little to fear for Germany - who have conceded just a single goal (Scotland's consolation Antonio Rudiger OG) across three hours of football so far.

All the Swiss have to do to lock up second place in Group A is avoid a heavy defeat that contributes to a six-goal swing that could take Scotland - if they beat Hungary - above the Swiss. Given the low risk of that outcome, we're hopeful the Swiss will not be playing uber-defensively for a draw. We'll take the Germans to outplay them and move into the knockouts with another confidence-building three points.