Football Bet of the Day: We'll be Racing towards a winner if we back visitors

Talleres Remedios v Racing Cordoba

Tuesday 07 May, 19:05

A frustrating night for us in Italy, as our goalscorer pick Ademola Lookman failed to hit the net, but our backup selection Teun Koopmeiners did for a 2.89/5 winner. It doesn't go on the balance sheet, but hopefully some of you took heed of the latter pick.

We'll switch our focus to Argentina's second tier now, because Talleres Remedio are up against fellow strugglers Racing de Cordoba, and I think the visitors can grind out a result.

The hosts came up from the third tier as divisional champions last season, but they are understandably struggling to adapt to life at a higher level. They have scored just nine goals across their first 13 games, and have won just three of those matches. It is however worth bearing in mind that Talleres did manage a shock win at top-tier Racing Club a few days ago in the Copa Argentina.

Unlike Talleres, Racing Cordoba have had a free week to prepare for this game, and they are at least proving tough to beat this season. Racing have lost just four of their 13 games so far, and they have conceded just 11 goals. In their last outing, they secured a morale-boosting win over title contenders Quilmes.

I'm happy to double up an Under 2.5 Goals bet with backing Racing +1 on the Handicap at a combined price of 1.8910/11 on the Bet Builder. 10 of Talleres' 13 league games have featured fewer than three goals, as have 11 of Racing's 13.