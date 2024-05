Football Bet of the Day: Look out for Lookman

Granata already doomed to relegation

Atalanta chasing UCL spot

Salernitana v Atalanta

Monday 06 May, 17:00

Live on TNT Sports

A Catalan crash for our Tobias yesterday, as Espanyol played out a 0-0 draw and took down his BTTS bet. While he nurses a sangria, we'll head off to Italy.

Salernitana have already been relegated to Serie B, and their recent 3-0 loss at Frosinone underlines their problems. They have won just twice in the league all season, and they have lost 23 times. The Granata have suffered 14 defeats in their last 17 outings.

Opponents Atalanta beat Salernitana 4-1 in Bergamo earlier this season, and unlike the hosts they have plenty of motivation. La Dea have reached the Coppa Italia final, and on Thursday they'll face Marseille in the semi-finals of the Europa League, with the tie wide open after a 1-1 draw in southern France.

In the league, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are still in with a shot of Champions League qualification. They have won three of their last five games in the league, and have managed recent wins at Napoli and Monza.

It's possible that star striker Gianluca Scamacca will be rested ahead of the Marseille clash, so I'll happily back Ademola Lookman to score at 2.3411/8. The Nigerian international has nine league goals this season, and has found the net in his last two league matches.

If Lookman doesn't start, back Teun Koopmeiners at 2.89/5 - he has 11 Serie A goals, and 15 strikes for club and country.