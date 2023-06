Bodo Glimt have won 10 of 11 in the league

Hosts haven't beaten Bodo Glimt for five years

Stromsgodset v Bodo Glimt

Sunday 25 June, 18:15

The Vikings did our bidding last night, as Vikingur Reykjavik overcame Stjarnan 2-0 to land our Asian Handicap bet and lock in a profit for the week. We'll head to Norway now to enjoy one of Europe's in-form sides, as Bodo Glimt visit Stromsgodset.

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo Glimt have been one of the most enterprising and entertaining teams on the continent in recent years. Not only have they won a pair of Eliteserien titles, but they also thrashed Roma 6-1 in the Conference League a couple of seasons ago, as well as securing a European victory over Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

Now Knutsen is trying to reclaim the Norwegian league title, and his team has surged clear at the top of the table. The side from the edge of the Arctic Circle have won ten and drawn one of their 11 league games so far, scoring 32 goals and conceding just nine.

Opponents Stromsgodset have won just three of their ten league games so far, and they have already lost to champions Molde. On home soil they have lost two of their four matches in the top flight, and they lost 4-2 at home to Bodo Glimt as recently as November. You have to go back to August 2018 for the last time Stromsgodset beat Bodo Glimt.

I'll back Bodo Glimt to win, Over 1.5 Match Goals and Over 4.5 Away Corners at evens on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Six of Stromsgodset's ten games have featured at least two goals, and that's true of all 11 of Bodo Glimt's games. The table-toppers are also averaging 4.7 corners per match.