Football Bet of the Day: Backing visitors isn't a Duff bet
We're heading to the Irish Premier for tonight's entertainment, and Kevin Hatchard's backing the defending champions to show their quality.
-
Both teams stuttering of late
-
Shelbourne have taken four points from previous two meetings
-
Back visitors to at least avoid defeat
St. Patrick's v Shelbourne
Monday 16 June, 19:45
Seattle Sounders didn't quite hit the right notes for our chum Tobias yesterday, as they went down 2-1 against Botafogo. While he goes on the hunt for ways to keep cool, we'll kick off the week in the Republic of Ireland. Champions Shelbourne are visiting St. Patrick's in the Irish Premier.
Damien Duff's Shelbourne won the title last term, their first top-flight league success for 18 years, but this time around they find themselves 12 points off the title pace. They are still a tough team to knock over - Shels have lost just five of their 20 league matches so far, although four of those losses have come in the last eight outings.
Former Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is in charge of St. Pat's, and is trying to get them into Europe. However, the Dublin-based team have also struggled of late, winning just three of their last 11 league matches. On home soil, Kenny's side are unbeaten in the league this term, but they have been held to draws in four of the last six.
If you look at the two league meetings between these sides this season, you see that Shelbourne won 2-1 at home and drew 0-0 on the previous visit to Richmond Park. I'm happy to back Damien Duff's Shelbourne +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1/12.00. If the game is drawn we get a half-win, and an away win nets us a full payout at evens.
