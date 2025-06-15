Football Bet of the Day: Back Seattle to bother Botafogo
Tobias Gourlay reckons Seattle could upset the visiting favourites in one of tonight's Club World Cup games
-
Seattle lost 1 in 12 at home in MLS
-
Botafogo scored 1 in 6 on road in Brazil
-
Back Seattle to avoid defeat
Botafogo v Seattle Sounders
Monday 03:00 (Live on DAZN)
In the States last night, Philadelphia beat Charlotte 2-1 to leave us a goal short on our bet.
We're staying in the States to catch a group game from the Club World Cup tonight. Seattle are playing Botafogo on their home ground Lumen Field. The Brazilian champs don't look like the same team as last season, and the Sounders look capable of getting something from this game...
Seattle are W5-D2-L1 at home in the MLS this season. Going back to the start of last term, they're W13-D9-L3, losing just one of the last 12.
Botafogo are down in eighth in the Brazilian Campeonato (W5-D3-L3). The problem has been scoring: they've netted 14 times across those 11 games. The problem has been more acute away from home. Renato Paiva's men are W1-D2-L3 and they've scored just once across those six outings.
Botafogo's defence has been solid - they've conceded three times across those six Campeonato away games - but their struggles in front of goal mean we're ready to take them on. Backing Seattle 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap will give us a winner if the hosts win and half a win if this one finishes as a draw.
Now read another one of today's Club World Cup match previews here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
