Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for Philly

An American Football Bet of the Day
Look to the MLS for goals tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find goals on the East Coast of America tonight

  • Philly hit 14 in 5 at home

  • Charlotte netted 8 in 5 away

  • Back +3.5 Goals

Philadelphia v Charlotte
Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Brazil last night, we were on the wrong side as Vila Nova suffered a 3-0 reverse at the hands of America MG.

We're back in North America as Charlotte travel to Philadelphia in the MLS. We're hoping to see a few goals in this one...

Philly have scored 14 times across their last five appearances at Subaru Park, netting exactly three times in 4/5. At the other end of the pitch, the hosts have conceded seven in three recently. This season, they've conceded in 5/9 at home. In all five of those games, the final tally was Over 3.5 Goals.

Charlotte are only W2-D1-L7 on the road this season, but they have scored in 7/9 - including all of the last six. Most recently, they've struck eight in five, while conceding 13 times. Three of those matches hit Over 3.5 Goals and that's our odds-against punt on this one.

Back Over 3.5 Goals

EXC2.76

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

