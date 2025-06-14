Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for Philly

Philly hit 14 in 5 at home

Charlotte netted 8 in 5 away

Back +3.5 Goals



Philadelphia v Charlotte

Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Brazil last night, we were on the wrong side as Vila Nova suffered a 3-0 reverse at the hands of America MG.

We're back in North America as Charlotte travel to Philadelphia in the MLS. We're hoping to see a few goals in this one...

Philly have scored 14 times across their last five appearances at Subaru Park, netting exactly three times in 4/5. At the other end of the pitch, the hosts have conceded seven in three recently. This season, they've conceded in 5/9 at home. In all five of those games, the final tally was Over 3.5 Goals.

Charlotte are only W2-D1-L7 on the road this season, but they have scored in 7/9 - including all of the last six. Most recently, they've struck eight in five, while conceding 13 times. Three of those matches hit Over 3.5 Goals and that's our odds-against punt on this one.