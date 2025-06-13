Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Vila Nova to conquer America MG

A Brazilian Football Bet of the Day
America MG could be vanquished by Vila Nova tonight

Tobias Gourlay's backing Vila Nova for victory in the Brazilian second tier tonight

  • Hosts won 4/5 at home

  • Visitors lost 5/5 away

  • Back a home win

Vila Nova v America MG
Friday 23:30

In New York last night, the hosts thrashed Atlanta 4-0 to make good on our win bet.

We've come to South America today for the Brazilian Serie B match between ninth-placed Vila Nova and 14th-placed America MG. We're backing the hosts to take all three points...

Vila Nova have won 4/5 at Estadio Onesio Brasileiro Alvarenga so far this season. Only second-placed Novorizontino have stopped them. The Tigers have conceded just twice across those five appearances.

Today's visitors have lost each of their first five away games of the campaign - and they've failed to score a single goal. We're backing them to get blanked again in Vila Nova.

Recommended Bet

Back Vila Nova to win

EXC2.04

Recommended bets

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

