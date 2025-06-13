Football Bet of the Day: Back Vila Nova to conquer America MG
Tobias Gourlay's backing Vila Nova for victory in the Brazilian second tier tonight
-
Hosts won 4/5 at home
-
Visitors lost 5/5 away
-
Back a home win
Vila Nova v America MG
Friday 23:30
In New York last night, the hosts thrashed Atlanta 4-0 to make good on our win bet.
We've come to South America today for the Brazilian Serie B match between ninth-placed Vila Nova and 14th-placed America MG. We're backing the hosts to take all three points...
Vila Nova have won 4/5 at Estadio Onesio Brasileiro Alvarenga so far this season. Only second-placed Novorizontino have stopped them. The Tigers have conceded just twice across those five appearances.
Today's visitors have lost each of their first five away games of the campaign - and they've failed to score a single goal. We're backing them to get blanked again in Vila Nova.
Now read more of Friday's football tips here!
Recommended bets
