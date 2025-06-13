Friday Football Tips: Follow data and back 9/4 Bet Builder

Cork scored in all bar one at home but no clean sheets

Bohemians are Ireland's corner kings

Back 9/4 Bet Builder double on Friday night

Cork City v Bohemians

Friday 13 June, 19:45

The FIFA Club World Cup gets under way on Saturday but we've got a gap to fill before then and so it's to the League of Ireland we turn on what is a limited coupon for props punters.

Player bets are certainly thin on the ground, even here, but there are a couple of data-driven angles worth looking at here.

First of all, there are reasons to believe both teams to score will land.

Cork, who sit second bottom and are already involved in a two-way battle with Sligo to see who goes down automatically and who plays off, are yet to keep a clean sheet this season in the league.

Despite this, their home record isn't that bad. They've lost just two of nine and, most importantly for us, they've scored in all bar one of those matches.

At this stage, it's worth pointing out that the visitors' top scorer is Ross Tierney, a midfielder with six goals in 17 starts this season in all competitions.

I did consider backing him to score at anytime at 13/53.60. However, in a league which isn't particularly high-scoring, goalscorer bets are filled with risk.

Instead, I want to venture into the corner markets.

The reason is we've got the top best teams in the league for winning corners - Bohemians are top of that list. Cork are also second when it comes to conceding them.

With that in mind, let's back Bohemians to have 6+ corners.

They average 6.28 in the league, with Cork conceding, on average, 6.39 per game.

A look into the visitors' numbers shows they can be rather feast or famine in this market but their last three away games have brought tallies of 9, 8 and 14.

You might want to play the bigger lines but I'll take the 6+ one for a Bet Builder double which pays around 9/43.25.