Football Bet of the Day: Back a home win in New York
A trip to New York City could be too much for Atlanta United tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
Hosts have won 6/9 at home
Visitors have lost 5/7 away
New York City v Atlanta Utd
Friday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Spain last night, Oviedo and Almeria drew 1-1 to take down our win bet on the hosts.
We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch tonight's game in the MLS. Atlanta United are headed to New York City and we think it could be a fruitless trip for the visitors...
The hosts have won six of their first nine MLS home games of the campaign. When they've scored at least one goal at Yankee Stadium, Pascal Jansen's men have won 6/7 - and tonight they're up against a leaky defence.
Ronny Deila's visitors are yet to win on the road this season (W0-D2-L5). They've scored only four times across those seven outings, while conceding 15 goals. They've shipped at least two goals in all but one of those games. We don't think they'll be able to keep pace with their hosts, who we're taking to win.
