Football Bet of the Day: Back Oviedo to overcome Almeria

Oviedo won 5 straight at home

Almeria lost 5/6 away

Back Oviedo to win



Oviedo v Almeria

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)

In Bucharest last night, Romania beat Cyprus 2-0 to give us a winner on the Asian Handicap.

Oviedo won the first leg of this playoff semi-final 2-1 in Almeria on Saturday. They are favourites to finish the job today and we fancy they can extend the margin of aggregate victory.

Oviedo won their each of their final five home matches of the Segunda Division campaign. They finished with a W14-D4-L3 home record.

Almeria finished the regular season poorly on the road. The Andalusians, who were W6-D5-L10 overall away from home, lost on five of their final six road trips of the campaign. They haven't won away since mid-January, when they beat a ten-man Cordoba outfit that would eventually finish in the bottom half of the table. Since then, they've lost 7/9 - and we'll take them to be beaten again tonight.