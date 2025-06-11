Football Bet of the Day: Back Oviedo to overcome Almeria
Tobias Gourlay reckons it's Oviedo who will move forward to play off for a place in next season's La Liga
-
Oviedo won 5 straight at home
-
Almeria lost 5/6 away
-
Back Oviedo to win
Oviedo v Almeria
Wednesday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)
In Bucharest last night, Romania beat Cyprus 2-0 to give us a winner on the Asian Handicap.
Oviedo won the first leg of this playoff semi-final 2-1 in Almeria on Saturday. They are favourites to finish the job today and we fancy they can extend the margin of aggregate victory.
Oviedo won their each of their final five home matches of the Segunda Division campaign. They finished with a W14-D4-L3 home record.
Almeria finished the regular season poorly on the road. The Andalusians, who were W6-D5-L10 overall away from home, lost on five of their final six road trips of the campaign. They haven't won away since mid-January, when they beat a ten-man Cordoba outfit that would eventually finish in the bottom half of the table. Since then, they've lost 7/9 - and we'll take them to be beaten again tonight.
Now read our look at the latest Premier League Transfer betting markets here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: Go big with 102/1 Bet Builder double
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground