Football Bet of the Day: Back Romania to romp home
Cyprus could struggle to contain Romania tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay...
-
Cyprus been losing big on the road recently
-
Romania won two head-to-heads by combined 7-1 last year
-
Back Romania to win comfortably
Romania v Cyprus
Tuesday 19:45
In Estonia last night, Norway put away the hosts but not in the style we wanted. A 1-0 win left us short of the handicap target.
We're hoping to see something more one sided in Cyprus tonight, where Romania are the visitors for this Group H clash.
Romania shared a Nations League group with Cyprus late last year, beating them 3-0 away then 4-1 at home. Mircea Lucescu's men have won six of their last seven home games across qualifiers and the Nations League. In five of the six wins, the margin of victory was at least two goals.
Cyprus have lost 7/8 away from home in qualifying campaigns and the Nations League. The islanders have conceded at least twice in all seven losses. The margin of defeat was at least two goals in 6/7. We'll back them to fall comfortably short again tonight.
Now read more of our Tuesday football tips here!
Recommended bets
