Football Bet of the Day: Back Norway to put away Estonia

Estonia v Norway

Monday 19:45

One of tonight's World Cup qualifiers brings Norway to Estonia, and we fancy the visitors to enjoy the trip.

One of tonight's World Cup qualifiers brings Norway to Estonia, and we fancy the visitors to enjoy the trip.

Norway have won their first three Group I matches by a combined 12-2. Last time out, they beat Italy 3-0 at home. In March, they notched a 5-0 away win at Moldova and backed it up with a 4-2 success in Israel. At the end of last year, their two matches prior to World Cup qualification brought a 5-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan and 4-1 win at Slovenia (both in the Nations League). Coach Stale Solbakken is likely to play his stars tonight - Haaland, Odegaard and Sorloth could all start - so we fear for Estonia.

The hosts lost 3-1 at home to Israel on Friday. In March, they scraped past Moldova 3-2, despite the hosts having a man sent off after five minutes, and lost 2-1 at Israel. That's eight goals conceded against less potent opposition than tonight's. We'll take them to lose by a few in Tallinn later.