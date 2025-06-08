Football Bet of the Day: Hosts won't be Racing to victory

Racing in poor form

Mirandes on the charge in past few weeks

Visitors can be backed with insurance

Racing Santander v Mirandes

Sunday 08 June, 17:30

In the words of A-Team legend Hannibal, I love it when a plan comes together, and last night's odds-against BTTS bet in Spain landed in the first 16 minutes. For completists, Oviedo won 2-1 at Almeria.

We'll now switch to the other playoff semi-final, because Racing Santander are up against Mirandes, and I fancy the visitors to at least avoid defeat.

Although Mirandes suffered the agony of missing out on automatic promotion to La Liga (they ended up two points behind second-placed Elche), they did finish the regular season in terrific form. Alessio Lisci's team won five and drew one of their final six matches, and interestingly for our purposes, they won their last three away games against Eibar, Cordoba and Cartagena.

Racing Santander finished fifth in the regular season, but limped over the finish line. The northern side managed just three wins in their final nine league matches, and on home soil they won just two of the last four. In the regular season, Racing lost 1-0 at home to tonight's opponents.

We can back Mirandes +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.01/1. If the game is drawn we get a half-win, and it's a payout at evens if Mirandes win.