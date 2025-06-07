Football Bet of the Day: Back promotion showdown to feature goals
We're off to sunny Spain tonight, and Kevin Hatchard is seeking goals as Almeria face Real Oviedo.
-
Both teams in excellent form ahead of playoffs
-
Both regular season clashes saw both teams score
-
BTTS an enticing option at 2.166/5
Almeria v Real Oviedo
Saturday 07 June, 20:00
Wales stormed to a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in last night's World Cup qualifier, but frustratingly for us Brennan Johnson failed to find the net. It's been that kind of week, but we can still turn it around, and tonight we're off to Spain. Almeria are up against Real Oviedo in the Spanish Segunda promotion playoffs, and I fancy both sides to find the net.
Almeria were relegated from La Liga last season, but they are on course to bounce straight back, despite finishing sixth in the regular season. Their campaign has been built upon their form at home, as they have won 14 of their 23 games, including the last seven. If you look at those last seven victories in detail, you see Almeria have scored multiple goals in six of them.
Almeria striker Luis Suarez has been exceptionally good this term. The Colombian has rattled in 27 goals in 41 league appearances, including seven in the last 12 games.
Real Oviedo finished six points above Almeria in the regular season standings, and they are a fine side, having finished the league campaign with a run of seven wins and three draws to seal a playoff place. Against Almeria this term, Los Azules won 3-2 at home and drew 1-1 away.
I was tempted to back Almeria to take a first-leg lead here at 2.3411/8, given their excellent recent home form. However, I don't think there's much to choose between the teams, and I was attracted to the price of 2.166/5 for both teams to score. A BTTS bet has landed in 15 of Almeria's 23 home games, and I think in-form Oviedo can score here.
Now read Kev's preview of Portugal v Spain here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back promotion showdown to feature goals
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Football Tips: Back a 7/1 Oranje treble as Dutch take on Finland
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt