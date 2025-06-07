Football Bet of the Day: Back promotion showdown to feature goals

Both teams in excellent form ahead of playoffs

Both regular season clashes saw both teams score

BTTS an enticing option at 2.16 6/5

Almeria v Real Oviedo

Saturday 07 June, 20:00

Wales stormed to a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in last night's World Cup qualifier, but frustratingly for us Brennan Johnson failed to find the net. It's been that kind of week, but we can still turn it around, and tonight we're off to Spain. Almeria are up against Real Oviedo in the Spanish Segunda promotion playoffs, and I fancy both sides to find the net.

Almeria were relegated from La Liga last season, but they are on course to bounce straight back, despite finishing sixth in the regular season. Their campaign has been built upon their form at home, as they have won 14 of their 23 games, including the last seven. If you look at those last seven victories in detail, you see Almeria have scored multiple goals in six of them.

Almeria striker Luis Suarez has been exceptionally good this term. The Colombian has rattled in 27 goals in 41 league appearances, including seven in the last 12 games.

Real Oviedo finished six points above Almeria in the regular season standings, and they are a fine side, having finished the league campaign with a run of seven wins and three draws to seal a playoff place. Against Almeria this term, Los Azules won 3-2 at home and drew 1-1 away.

I was tempted to back Almeria to take a first-leg lead here at 2.3411/8, given their excellent recent home form. However, I don't think there's much to choose between the teams, and I was attracted to the price of 2.166/5 for both teams to score. A BTTS bet has landed in 15 of Almeria's 23 home games, and I think in-form Oviedo can score here.