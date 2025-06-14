Saturday Football Tips: Abou Ali offers goalscorer value in Club World Cup opener

BTTS has landed in 8 of Inter's last 9 games

Abou Ali has scored in 5 of his last 6 matches

Back Bet Builder double in CWC opener at 21/10 3.10

Al Ahly v Inter Miami

Saturday 14 June, 01:00 (Sun, BST)

Live on Channel 5 & DAZN

You've probably already heard about how Inter Miami were, rather conveniently, shoe-horned into the FIFA Club World Cup.

Well, the presence of Lionel Messi will attract viewers, albeit there look set to be plenty of empty seats in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

It can also be argued that Messi will ensure Inter go off shorter than they probably deserve to be in their games.

There's little doubt that Messi and Luis Suarez still have goals in them but it's at the other end that Inter have obvious problems.

They've conceded multiple goals in eight of their last 10 games and 3+ in six of their last nine.

As touched upon, goalscoring hasn't been a problem though and both teams to score has landed in eight of their last nine.

That makes the Bet Builder.

In a game which looks likely to produce a few goals, the value is added by backing Al Ahly striker Wessam Abou Ali to score.

The Palestine international arrives in the USA in red-hot form having just fired his team to the Egyptian title.

After a spell out through injury, Abou Ali scored eight goals in the last six games of the campaign, finding the net in five of the six. Al Ahly won them all to overhaul Pyramids and claim the trophy.

They've scored in 12 of their last 13 and should be able to extend that statistic against the porous home defence.

If they do, their centre forward looks the most likely to find the net and adding him to the BTTS bet produces a Bet Builder which pays around 21/103.10.