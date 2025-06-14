Sunday Football Tips: Turn to Olise in CWC mis-match
Bayern Munich are expected to canter to victory over Auckland City on Sunday at the Club World Cup so where does the value lie? Our football props column takes a look...
-
Olise had 8 assists in his last 8 Bundeliga games
-
Bayern should canter to win v part-timers
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 6/42.50
Bayern Munich v Auckland City
Sunday 15 June, 17:00
Live on Channel 5 & DAZN
It's widely anticipated that the opening game of day two at the Club World Cup will be something of a cakewalk for Bayern Munich.
The European giants take on the only non-professional team at the tournament, the champions of Oceania, Auckland.
Frankly, Bayern should have a field day and the odds suggest that - the German champions are 1/331.03 for the victory and 8/131.61 to win by four or more.
As ever with this sort of game, the task for the punter is to find potential value angles, something which can be tough given the plethora of short prices around.
Leg 1: Michael Olise anytime assist
However, one I like is to get Michael Olise onside in the anytime assist market.
The former Crystal Palace man finished the Bundesliga season in flying form, producing eight assists in his last eight games. He had at least one in seven of those matches and ended the campaign with 18 assists in all competitions.
With the lethal Harry Kane to find with his passes and/or crosses, it's not wonder he's got so many and when you consider the opposition here, he should be able to add at least one more to his tally.
A quote of even money looks good.
Leg 2: Bayern to win both halves
We can boost that up to around 6/42.50 by adding Bayern to win both halves.
As a bit of a reference point, we can look at how Bayern performed against the weakest sides in the Bundesliga.
And in their eight matches against the bottom four, they landed this bet in six of them.
It's not hard to suggest Auckland aren't as good as even the worst side in the German top flight (Bochum) so this completes our Bet Builder here.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 320pts
Returned: 321.31pts
2024/25 P/L: +1.31pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
