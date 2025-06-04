Football Bet of the Day: Swedish showdown will strike sparks

Stocksund conceding average of around three goals per game

Nordic yet to keep a clean sheet on the road

Bet Builder pays at 13/10 2.30

Stocksund v Nordic

Wednesday 04 June, 18:00

I'm on the naughty step after yesterday's selection, and so are Denmark's women's team, who let us down dismally in a 6-1 defeat at Sweden. We move on swiftly.

We won't move very far though, because we're taking in a game from the Swedish third tier, or the Ettan as it is otherwise known. Struggling Stocksund are up against Nordic.

Stocksund are bottom of the table, with just six points collected from ten matches so far. Defensively they have been a shambles, with 31 goals conceded at an average of more than three per game. Six of their 10 league matches have featured at least four goals, and they have conceded multiple goals nine times already, including in all four of their home games.

Visitors Nordic are fifth in the standings, and a big win this evening would propel them up into the top four. However, their away form is poor, with just four points collected from five road trips. Seven of their ten games have featured at least three goals.

I've put together a Bet Builder that pays at 13/102.30. Firstly, I'll back Both Teams To Score. That's paid out in eight of Stocksund's ten league games and six of Nordic's, including all five of their away matches.

I'll also use the new Goals Range feature to back Nordic to score between one and four goals. That has paid out in all ten of their games.

Finally I'll go for Over 3.5 Goals, as Stocksund are leaking goals, but I'm expecting them to score.