Football Bet of the Day: Dangerous Danes can avoid defeat
After nailing down a winner in Italy, Kevin Hatchard is taking us to Sweden to take on a short-priced favourite.
-
Sweden unbeaten in UWNL, but only won two of five
-
Denmark have won in Italy and Wales
-
Hosts too short in game they only need to draw
Sweden (W) v Denmark (W)
Tuesday 03 June, 18:30
Pescara gave us a perfect start to the week last night, as their hard-fought 1-0 win at Ternana in the Serie C playoffs gave us a winner at a shade under evens. We'll switch to the Women's Nations League now, because Sweden are facing regional rivals Denmark, and I think the hosts are too short a price to take the win.
This is the climax of the Nations League group stage. Sweden and Denmark are currently locked together on nine points, but Sweden have a better head-to-head after a 2-1 win in Denmark and they boast a superior goal difference. That said, Peter Gerhardsson's team haven't impressed in this tournament so far, with only two wins from five games.
Sweden have drawn twice with Wales and once with Italy, and another draw here would send them through to the semi-finals, so it's worth remembering that this is a game the Swedes don't need to win. Opponents Denmark won in Italy and in Wales, and in Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder they have a star in attack. Harder scored 14 goals in Bayern's Frauen Bundesliga title success, and the 32-year-old has 78 internationals goals.
Sweden have historically had the upper hand against Denmark, but I just think 1.564/7 is too short for the Swedes to win a match they don't actually need three points from, and they'll be wary of a Danish team that have looked good recently on the road. I'll lay the home side.
Now read our other Bets of the Day here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Back 11/2 Arsenal pair in England's showdown in Spain
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Dangerous Danes can avoid defeat
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Back 14/1 tournament winner and two more early tips
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash