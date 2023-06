St. Louis are top of the Western Conference

LA Galaxy bottom with just three wins

St. Louis City FC v LA Galaxy

Sunday 11 June, 18:00

Live on Apple TV

There was late drama in Sweden last night, and it went our way as our boys Halmstads grabbed a late winner at struggling Varbergs. We're guaranteed a profit for the week, so let's try to wrap up in style.

We're heading to the USA for a rare dip in the waters of MLS. Expansion team St. Louis City FC are ripping up the Western Conference, and they face an LA Galaxy side that's having a really tough time of it.

Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel (who I've worked with many times in the Bundesliga) told me he was excited about the prospect of building St. Louis City up from nothing, and now I can see why. He's built an intriguing squad that leans on his German contacts (Roman Bürki, Joao Klauss, Tomas Ostrak, Eduard Löwen and Max Schneider have all played for Bundesliga clubs), and it has been very successful so far.

St. Louis City are top of their Conference, having garnered 28 points from 15 games, and their home form is outstanding. They have won six of their eight matches at the brand-new CityPark, and they have rattled in at least three goals in each of those six victories.

LA Galaxy got to the Conference semi-finals last season, but they have been pretty dreadful this time around. Greg Vanney's side are bottom of the Western Conference, with just three wins all season. On the road, they have lost six of their last nine, winning just once in that spell. They have leaked 26 goals in their 15 games.

I'll back St. Louis/Draw, 5+ shots on target for the hosts and Over 7.5 Corners at 6/52.16 on the Bet Builder. St. Louis City average exactly five shots on target per game, and they should make plenty of chances here. In terms of corners, both teams' games average well above nine per match.