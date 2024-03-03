Football Bet of the Day: To the Viktor the spoils

Sporting have already beaten Farense twice

Gyokeres having amazing season

Sporting v Farense

Sunday 03 March, 18:00

The Bundesliga clash between Mainz and Borussia Mönchengladbach was as ill-tempered as we hoped it would be yesterday, and Mainz defender Dominik Kohr's crazy show of dissent late on (he received a second yellow card for getting in the face of referee Robert Schröder) clinched the Over 4.5 Cards bet at odds-against.

We've taken some punches this week, but we can finish on a high in Portugal, because title contenders Sporting hope to make hay against Farense, with the other big hitters Benfica and Porto facing each other later in the day.

It's worth starting with Sporting's exceptional recent record against Farense, as they have racked up eight straight wins against them in all competitions. This season alone they have beaten them 4-2 in the Taca da Liga and 3-2 in the league.

Across those two wins, Swedish sensation Viktor Gyokeres whacked in five goals, and I'll include a goal from him in today's bet Builder. The former Coventry striker has been exceptional this term, baging in 24 goals for club and country. He has netted eight times across his last seven games. Farense boss Jose Mota admits his team's best hope of stopping him is "if he has a bad day", which isn't hugely encouraging.

Farense have conceded an average of 7.7 corners per game, and I'll back Sporting to pick up at least five corners. The title contenders average 5.8 corners per match in the league this term.

If you look at Farense's current form, they are winless in five, and they haven't kept a clean sheet since the first week of January.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Sporting -1 on the Handicap, Gyokeres to score and Sporting to pick up five or more corners. That gives us a price of 1.855/6.