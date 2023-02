Sporting outstanding at home

Visitors have lost last five on the road

Sporting v Estoril

Monday 27 February, 19:00

We were sitting pretty in Portugal after just four minutes last night, as our man Mehdi Taremi hit the net. Unfortunately, the shoo-in bit, which was Porto's win over Gil Vicente, never arrived. The in-form hosts had two men sent off as they lost 2-1.

Undeterred, we'll stay in Portugal, because Sporting are hoping to continue their salvage act with a home win over Estoril.

Sporting were champions two seasons ago under Ruben Amorim, and after their 4-0 win at Midtjylland in midweek, they are through to the last 16 of the Europa League. However, a title push has never materialised for the Lions this term, and they are left trying to chase down Braga in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Sporting have won four of their last five league games, and at home they have won 25 of their last 30 in the top flight. 16 of those 30 matches featured three goals or more, including 11 of the last 12.

Estoril are only just above the dropzone, and they are in poor form. The Canaries have lost nine of their last 12 in the top division, and on the road they have lost five in a row, scoring just once in that time.

We can back Sporting -1 on the Handicap, and combine it with Over 4.5 Home Corners to give us a Bet Builder of 1.9620/21. Sporting average 6.5 corners per game in the league this term, and they should dominate here.