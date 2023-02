Taremi has scored in three of last four home games

Porto have won nine of last ten in top flight

Porto v Gil Vicente

Sunday 26 February, 20:30

After four straight 0-0 draws, Schalke found their scoring touch in last night's 2-1 win over Stuttgart, and that did us few favours with our Under 2.5 Goals bet. That said, we are still in profit for the week.

We'll wrap up this week in Portugal, because title-chasing Porto are up against Gil Vicente, and I fancy an in-form scorer to find the net.

Porto are still in with a shot of glory this season. They have already beaten old foes Sporting in the final of the Taca da Liga, they are in with a chance of turning their Champions League tie against Inter around (they lost the first leg 1-0) and they are only five points behind the leaders Benfica in the Primeira Liga title race. Sergio Conceicao's side have won nine of their last ten in the top flight.

As is so often the case, Iranian international Mehdi Taremi has contributed to the Porto cause with consistent goalscoring. He has netted 16 goals in all competitions, and he grabbed a brace for Iran at the World Cup against England. Usefully for our purposes, Taremi has scored in three of Porto's last four home games in the league.

Gil Vicente lost 3-1 at Benfica and 3-1 at Sporting, and they have suffered defeat in five of their last seven away games in the league. I doubt they'll be able to contain Taremi, and we can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Porto to win and Taremi to score at 1.84/5.