Football Bet of the Day: Lions can be declawed tonight

Braga have joint-best defensive record in the division

Sporting still fragile despite recent run

Back visitors with a buffer at 1.82 4/5

Sporting v Braga

Monday 07 April, 20:45

It's always nice to wrap up a week's work with an 8/5 winner, and that's exactly what our good friend Tobias did yesterday, as a 4-1 win for Fenerbahce over Trabzonspor turned out exactly how he predicted.

We'll kick off our week in Portugal, because all of the pressure is on title-chasing Sporting as they look to hunt down Lisbon rivals Benfica in the title race. The Lions are three points off top spot with tonight's game in hand.

It's been a topsy-turvy season for Sporting. They were miles clear at the top before coach Ruben Amorim's defection to Manchester United, and their decision to turn to B-team coach Joao Pereira was a total disaster. He lasted a matter of weeks before the champions recruited Rui Borges from Guimaraes.

Sporting are on a run of six straight wins in all competitions, and top scorer Viktor Gyokeres has netted in the last five of those, but I think Braga can give them a few headaches. The visitors are fourth in the table (they are often the best of the rest after Benfica, Sporting and Porto), and they have won their last three games, including a 1-0 victory against Porto.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is in his third spell with Braga, and the Archbishops haven't lost a game by more than one goal since early January. They have lost just five of their last 16 away games, and overall they have the joint-best defence in the league, having leaked a paltry 23 goals in 27 matches.

I'm still not totally on board with the Sporting revolution under Rui Borges, and I'll give Braga a goal-and-a-half start here on the Asian Handicap at 1.824/5.