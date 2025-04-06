Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for Canaries

Hosts conceded in 6/8

Visitors netted in 8/10 away

Back Fenerbahce & BTTS



Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor

Sunday 17:00

We're finishing the week in Turkey, where title-chasing Fenerbahce are hosting mid-table Trabzonspor. Both teams have scored in 9/11 league meetings going back to 2019, and we fancy they can both find the back of the net again this evening...

The big story around Fenerbahce at the moment is what will happen to Jose Mourinho after he pinched the nose of his Galatasaray counterpart in Wednesday's cup defeat. We're trying to stay focused on the recent results of his Canaries, which show that - despite being W11-D1-L1 on their own patch this season - they have conceded in 6/8 outings at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Amid the off-field turmoil, Trabzonspor may fancy their chances of at least nicking a goal today. The visitors have won just once in 13 on the road this season, but they have scored on 8/10 away days most recently. They've netted in six of those seven defeats and that's what we'll back them to do again in this one.