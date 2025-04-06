Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for Canaries
Tobias Gourlay expects some back and forth as Fenerbahce look to overcome Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League this afternoon
-
Hosts conceded in 6/8
-
Visitors netted in 8/10 away
-
Back Fenerbahce & BTTS
Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor
Sunday 17:00
We're finishing the week in Turkey, where title-chasing Fenerbahce are hosting mid-table Trabzonspor. Both teams have scored in 9/11 league meetings going back to 2019, and we fancy they can both find the back of the net again this evening...
The big story around Fenerbahce at the moment is what will happen to Jose Mourinho after he pinched the nose of his Galatasaray counterpart in Wednesday's cup defeat. We're trying to stay focused on the recent results of his Canaries, which show that - despite being W11-D1-L1 on their own patch this season - they have conceded in 6/8 outings at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.
Amid the off-field turmoil, Trabzonspor may fancy their chances of at least nicking a goal today. The visitors have won just once in 13 on the road this season, but they have scored on 8/10 away days most recently. They've netted in six of those seven defeats and that's what we'll back them to do again in this one.
Now read 10 bets for the weekend's Premier League here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Man Utd v Man City: Back Gvardiol goal in derby Bet Builder at 87/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Fulham v Liverpool: Back Liverpool's best finisher Diogo Jota to score at 21/10
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Man City: Back Derby delight for Pep's squad & 3/1 De Bruyne parting shots
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Premier League Tips: Back 6/1 fouls in the Manchester Derby
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League News: Kevin de Bruyne to leave Man City this summer